Salmonella outbreak declared in New Brunswick

Public Health has declared a salmonella outbreak in New Brunswick.

A release states the outbreak was declared following 13 confirmed cases between June 16 and July 27, with two more being investigated as potential cases in the provinces northern and eastern regions.

Government says a specific cause of the outbreak has not been identified.

Salmonella Enteritidis is commonly associated with the consumption and handling of raw chicken and eggs, though infection can be spread by contact between cooked foods and raw poultry on unwashed cutting boards or knives.

Bacteria are also passed in the feces of infected people and animals, and can be found in contaminated soil, food, water or on surfaces.

The Department of Heath says the safe temperatures for cooked foods are 85 degrees Celsius for whole poultry, 71 degrees Celsius for ground beef and 74 degrees Celsius for leftover food.

Eggs are safer when cooked thoroughly, such as when hard boiled or scrambled, and served hot.

Hands should be washed with hot, soapy water for at least 20 seconds before handling food, after handling raw meats, eggs or poultry, using the bathroom, changing diapers, or touching pets.

All plates, utensils and cutting boards that touched or held raw meat or poultry should be sanitized using a mild bleach and water solution before being used for cooked foods.

Raw foods should be kept separate from cooked foods to avoid cross-contamination.