SANB launches lawsuit against Ottawa for appointment of unilingual Lt.-Gov. for NB

The New Brunswick Acadian Society has filed a lawsuit against the federal government over New Brunswick's appointment of a unilingual English Lieutenant Governor earlier this year.

The documents suggest several sections of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms were violated when Ottawa appointment Brenda Murphy to the position in September.

The SANB is hoping for an out-of-court agreement with the federal government that would result in the position being filled by somebody who is bilingual.

It argues the Lieutenant Governor needs to speak and understand both official languages to carry out the duties of the office.

Murphy, meanwhile, says she recognizes the importance of communicating in both languages and that she remains determined to improve her French skills.

(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)