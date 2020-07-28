SANB president threatened following complaint to provincial language commissioner

The president of the New Brunswick Acadian Society says he's been the target of death threats since making a complaint to the province's Official Languages Commissioner.

In a Facebook post, Alexandre Cedric Doucet says the social media messages and comments began after complaining to the Language Commissioner about a unilingual-Anglophone employee at an NB Liquor location in Caraquet.

Doucet says he's being bombarded with hateful messages directed at both himself and the province's Francophone community as a whole.

Doucet says the RCMP are investigating.