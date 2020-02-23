Saskatoon protest springs up, even after Trudeau orders blockades torn down

Another rail-line protest has sprung up in Saskatoon Saturday, even after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered all blockades along transportation routes dismantled.

Local police say they're monitoring the protest along the railroad tracks but declined to comment further, and a statement from the office of Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says a train was allowed to pass through the protest area as scheduled.

Moe's office says that the protest must remain lawful and that transport routes cannot be disrupted by illegal blockades.

The barricades, including one on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory in eastern Ontario, are in response to a move by the RCMP to clear protesters who had been blocking access to a pipeline worksite on Wet'suwet'en territory in northern British Columbia.

Increased attention is on Canadian police forces today now that Trudeau has ordered the enforcement of anti-blockade injunctions.

A Wet'suwet'en hereditary chief says protesters won't tear down the barricades themselves unless and until the Mounties get off their traditional territory and Coastal GasLink halts construction on the natural-gas pipeline that crosses their land.