Schedule released for health-care review engagement sessions
Public consultation sessions on the future of health care in the province have been planned for 15 communities in March and April.
Health Minister Dorothy Sheppard will conduct a virtual provincial tour to talk about the challenges facing the health-care system and receive input from medial professionals, community leaders and the public on Striving for Dependable Public Health Care: A discussion paper on the future of health care in New Brunswick.
The public engagement schedule is as follows:
- Thursday, March 4, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Sackville;
- Tuesday, March 9, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Sainte-Anne-de-Kent;
- Thursday, March 11, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Caraquet;
- Tuesday, March 16, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Perth-Andover;
- Thursday, March 18, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Sussex;
- Tuesday, March 23, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Grand Falls;
- Thursday, March 25, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Campbellton;
- Tuesday, March 30, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Moncton;
- Tuesday, April 6, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Upper River Valley;
- Thursday, April 8, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saint John;
- Tuesday, April 13, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Charlotte County;
- Thursday, April 15, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Bathurst;
- Tuesday, April 20, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Fredericton;
- Thursday, April 22, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Miramichi; and
- Tuesday, April 27, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Edmundston.
Anyone interested in attending a session, which will be held online using Zoom and can be attended using a smartphone, tablet or computer, may register online.