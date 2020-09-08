School returns throughout the Maritimes on Tuesday

Kids are back to school today across the Maritimes.

Anglophone West School District Superintendent David McTimoney says the opening of Priestman Street Elementary School in Fredericton will be delayed until September 14th.

The school is undergoing a planned upgrade to its mechanical ventilation system, and McTimoney says additional work meant they couldn't open the school to the standards that are expected.

Police are reminding motorists to approach crosswalks with caution as pedestrians have the right of way, and to always stop for school buses.