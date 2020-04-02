Schools to remain closed for rest of 2019-20 school year: Cardy

New Brunswick Education Minister Dominc Cardy says schools across the province will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year.

In a conference call with reporters this morning, Cardy said the school year will not be extended, and anyone who was on track to move on to the next grade in January will do so in September.

He adds students in Grade 12 who were on track to graduate in January will get their diploma.

Cardy says details on how French oral proficiency interviews will be conducted are being figured out, and details on how graduation ceremonies will happen if they can will also be released.

In a release, the province says students from K-12 will be sked to dedicate between one and two and a half hours to complete home learning options, depending on grade level. Further, students of all ages are encouraged to read for at least a half hour daily and engage in 30 minutes of physical activity.

The Department of Education says schools in both sectors will be in contact with families to share home learning options.

Cardy says the timetable is being driven by COVID-19, not by the New Brunswick education system, adding the decision was made because he doesn't see any evidence where the situation will get better, and schools can be properly cleaned, to make a difference.

He says there is no plan to begin the next school year earlier than September, adding the focus is on this school year.

