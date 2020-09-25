Scientist says no North Atlantic Right Whales died in Gulf yet this season

A senior scientist with the Canadian Wildlife Federation says so far this season it's encouraging there have been no deaths of the endangered North Atlantic Right Whales in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.



The whales enter the gulf in mid April and are expected to have mostly left by mid November.



Sean Brillant, senior conservationion biologist with the C-W-S, says there may be fewer ships in the gulf this year due to COVID, and he also credits regulations that close fishing areas when a whale is detected.



He says it will require several seasons in a row of no deaths to give him better confidence in the whale's future, as there are still just about four hundred left.