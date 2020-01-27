Scope of right-wing extremism vexed security officials, documents show

Newly released documents show Canadian security officials have been grappling not only with how to address the growing threat of right-wing extremism, but also the best means of defining the phenomenon and explaining it to the public.

In a briefing for deputy ministers responsible for national security, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and the RCMP openly asked whether, given the nature of the threat, the government of Canada was ``able to effectively respond?''

The secret briefing was aimed at providing the senior officials with an overview of right-wing extremism in Canada and fostering discussion of ``broader considerations'' on dealing with the issue.

A heavily censored version of the April 2019 document was released through the Access to Information Act.

Ralph Goodale, public safety minister at the time, also received a briefing on the issue, an accompanying memo indicates.

CSIS, which has spent much of the last two decades investigating jihadi-inspired terrorism, said last year it was increasingly preoccupied by those looking to support or engage in violence that is racially motivated or ethno-nationalist in nature.