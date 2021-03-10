Sea Dogs beat Titan in first regular season matchup since November

It was a rough return to regular season play for the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

The Saint John Sea Dogs downed the Titan 5 - 3 Tuesday night.

It was the Titan's first regular season game since November when pandemic-related restrictions resulted in the season being postponed.

Ben Allison, Mathieu Desgagnes, and Bennett MacArthur each chipped in a goal for the Titan while Netminder Jan Bednar stopped 31 shots.

Desgagnes was named Third Star of the Game.

The Titan are in Moncton against the Wildcats Thursday night.