Sea Dogs beat Titan in first regular season matchup since November
It was a rough return to regular season play for the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.
The Saint John Sea Dogs downed the Titan 5 - 3 Tuesday night.
It was the Titan's first regular season game since November when pandemic-related restrictions resulted in the season being postponed.
Ben Allison, Mathieu Desgagnes, and Bennett MacArthur each chipped in a goal for the Titan while Netminder Jan Bednar stopped 31 shots.
Desgagnes was named Third Star of the Game.
The Titan are in Moncton against the Wildcats Thursday night.