Search of Glassville home turns up drugs and several firearms

One person has been arrested after police seized drugs and several firearms in Glassville.

The RCMP says officers were called to a home on Route 107 last Thursday where they discovered a loaded sawed-off shotgun and what's believed to be methamphetamine pills.

A 37-year-old man who had recently moved to the area from Ontario was arrested.

A search of the residence the following day turned up a quantity of methamphetamine pills and powder, ten additional firearms, including some prohibited firearms, along with ammunition, prohibited magazines, and a conducted energy weapon.

The man has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court March 23rd.

Police continue to investigate.