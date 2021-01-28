Second cycle of property assessment notices on the way

Service New Brunswick (SNB) says 2021 property assessments are on the way to nearly 130,000 property owners.

The province says around 1,850 businesses, including hotels, shopping centres, restaurants and airports, did not get their assessments in October to allow extra time to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

SNB says research indicated decreases in the property assessment valuations for the 2021 tax year were warranted and adjustments have been made accordingly.

Around 100,000 home owners are also set to receive amended assessment notices due to changes in the Assessment Act that are aimed at making the property tax system more fair.

Government says assessments went in the mail on Wednesday and property owners have 30 days to submit a request for review.