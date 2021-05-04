Section of Youghall Beach closed temporarily for preventive work to hybrid dunes
The City of Bathurst says a large portion of Youngall Beach will be closed temporarily effective Tuesday for preventive work in nourishing its hybrid dunes.
The city says the work is needed to help battle the effects of sea level rise and coastal erosion.
The section of beach facing the inner Bathurst Basin and Marina, playground, volleyball courts and boardwalk will remain open.
Restoration work is expected to take about two days.