Seizure of drugs, firearms, stolen off-road vehicles result in arrest of Newbridge man

A seizure of drugs, firearms, and a pair of stolen off-road vehicles in Newbridge has resulted in the arrest of one individual.

As part of a drug trafficking investigation, the RCMP says officers seized what's believed to be cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, cannabis from a home on Route 585 last Wednesday.

Mounties also seized a firearm, a prohibited weapon, four airsoft guns, contraband cigarettes, drug paraphernalia, and cash, along with an ATV and snowmobile believed to be stolen.

A 39-year-old man from Newbridge was arrested and later released.

He's scheduled to appear in court on March 2nd.

Police continue to investigate.

NB RCMP