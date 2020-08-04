Sen. Murray Sinclair joins legal firm to mentor lawyers in Indigenous law

Sen. Murray Sinclair is returning to his legal roots, while also keeping his seat in the upper chamber, at least for now.

The former chief commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission is joining Manitoba's largest Indigenous law firm, Cochrane Saxberg LLP.

The Manitoba senator, who sits with the Independent Senators Group, says he spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic reflecting on how the law in Canada is shifting around Indigenous issues.

Sinclair says he will act as a senior mentor to lawyers at the firm on the finer points and emerging issues in Indigenous law.

He plans to remain in the Senate and says he will see how things go before making a final decision on whether to keep both roles.

Sinclair, who was named to the Senate on the advice of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2016 and reaches mandatory retirement age in 2026, says he committed to stay at least five years.