Sen. Oh breached Senate ethics code repeatedly with expenses-paid China trip

The Senate's ethics officer says Conservative Sen. Victor Oh breached the upper house's ethics code four times when he accepted an all-expenses paid trip to China in 2017.

Moreover, Pierre Legault says Oh withheld information and deliberately misled the investigation into the trip, raising questions about his integrity.

At issue is a delegation Oh led on a visit to Beijing and Fujian province in April 2017; the delegation included Chinese-Canadian community leaders, as well as two fellow Conservative senators, Leo Housakos and Don Plett.

Oh told Legault the trip was "a personal sightseeing journey'' to his ancestral home, paid for by his sister.

But in a report tabled in the Senate, Legault says evidence shows Oh touted the trip to others as a trade delegation and that he blurred the line between his private and public affairs throughout the visit.

He concludes that Oh violated the ethics code, which prohibits accepting any gift or benefit related to a senator's position, by allowing his sister to pay for a trip that included a substantial official component.

