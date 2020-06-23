Senate committee says Beyak has learned, recommends suspension be rescinded

The Senate's ethics committee is recommending that Sen. Lynn Beyak's suspension from the upper house be lifted now that she has taken anti-racism training and apologized for posting derogatory letters about Indigenous Peoples on her website.



In a report to the Senate, the committee says Beyak has acknowledged the wrongs of her past conduct and committed herself to improvement after taking a four-day program to educate herself about Indigenous history and the role of the Senate in promoting minority rights.



As a result, the committee says Beyak has met the conditions the Senate laid down for returning to the upper house in good standing.



Beyak was kicked out of the Conservative caucus and eventually suspended without pay in May 2019 after refusing to remove the offensive letters from her website.



That suspension ended automatically when Parliament dissolved for last fall's federal election.



But the Senate voted in February to suspend her again because, while she had finally apologized, she still hadn't completed an anti-racism course.