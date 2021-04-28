Senate wrangling over co-chair holds up parliamentary review of assisted dying law

Wrangling in the Senate over who will co-chair a special joint committee is holding up the start of a long-awaited, legally required, parliamentary review of Canada's assisted dying regime.



The various parties in the House of Commons have chosen 10 M-Ps to sit on the committee, which is to examine whether medical assistance in dying should be expanded to include mature minors and advance requests, and other issues.



Four senators have been named to the committee by three of the four Senate groups.



But they are all waiting for the Conservative Senate caucus to name its single member, despite a unanimously passed motion requiring all Senate groups to choose their members by last Friday.



Senator Pierre Dalphond, a former judge chosen to represent the Progressive Senate Group on the committee -- says Conservative Senate Leader Don Plett is refusing to name the Conservative senator unless there's a guarantee that person will also be named committee co-chair.



Plett says there was an agreement among Senate leaders to have a Conservative co-chair but that the Progressive and Independent Senators groups reneged on it.