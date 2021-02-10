Senators amend MAID bill to put 18-month time limit on mental illness exclusion

Senators have voted to give the federal government 18 months to expand access to medical assistance in dying to people suffering solely from mental illnesses.



They voted 57-21 Tuesday to amend Bill C-7, which proposes an explicit, blanket prohibition on assisted dying in cases involving only mental illness but would expand access to other intolerably suffering people who are not near the natural end of their lives.



The amendment puts an 18-month time limit on the mental illness exclusion, intended to give the federal government, along with provinces, territories and medical associations, time to come up with appropriate guidelines and safeguards.



Until the exclusion is lifted, senators also agreed to another amendment to clarify that it will not apply to people suffering from neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, dementia, Parkinson's disease and Huntington's disease.



Justice Minister David Lametti has said it was not the government's intention to exclude such disorders. The amendment to make that crystal clear was approved by senators on a voice vote.



The sunset clause on the mental illness exclusion was proposed by Sen. Stan Kutcher, a psychiatrist who now sits in the Independent Senators Group.