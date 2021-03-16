Senators urged to accept revised version of medical assistance in dying bill

Senators are being urged to accept a revised version of a bill to expand access to medical assistance in dying.



Senator Marc Gold, the government's representative in the Senate, argued that the revised Bill C-7 represents a historic example of collaboration between the two parliamentary chambers.



The bill would expand access to assisted dying to intolerably suffering individuals who are not approaching the natural end of their lives, in compliance with a 2019 Quebec Superior Court ruling.



The government has revised the bill to put a two-year time limit on the originally proposed blanket ban on assisted dying for people suffering solely from mental illnesses.



It rejected, a Senate amendment that would have clarified that mental illness does not include neurocognitive disorders like Alzheimer's disease.



The government also tossed an amendment that would have allowed advance requests for assisted dying from people who fear being diagnosed with a competence-eroding disorder like dementia.

