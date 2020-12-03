'Senory Bags' aim to help individuals on Autism spectrum weather uncertainty of COVID-19

The Chaleur Autism & Aspergers Family Centre is helping its clients weather the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Director Mireille Roy says people on the autism spectrum thrive on stability and routine, but things like unexpected school and daycare closures associated with the pandemic can really turn their world upside-down.

That's why the centre, along with nine other centres in the province, will be giving out "sensory bags" beginning next Monday.

Each bag contains different sensory items, like kinetic sand, playdough, and spinners, to help individuals on the spectrum get through the uncertain times.

Roy says the bags also allow the individuals and their families to maintain a contact and connection with the centre.

She's expecting to give out around 35 bags before Christmas and hopes to have another 70 or so ready to go in the New Year.

The various centres plan to distribute a total of 350 bags throughout the province.

Funds for the $30,000 project come New Brunswick's Department of Mental Health, a grant from UNI Financial, and the federal government's Community Investment Fund.

Roy says the centre in Caraquet expects to beginning giving out bags on the Acadian Peninsula on December 14th.

People are asked to call the Chaleur Autism & Aspergers Family Centre to make an appointment to pick up their bag in order to avoid too many people arriving at the same time.

