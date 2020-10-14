Service delivery at Perth-Andover hospital adjusted due to nurse shortage

The Horizon Health Network is adjusting service delivery at the Hotel-Dieu of St. Joseph hospital in Perth-Andover in an effort to address an urgent shortage of nurses.

Effective immediately, the network says seven beds are being cut from the facility's Inpatient Medical Unit and that in some cases, patients could be transferred to the Upper River Valley Hospital as a result.

Without immediate intervention, Horizon Vice President of Clinical Services Geri Geldart says the situation would continue to worsen.

Geldart says the temporary service delivery plan aims to ensure the facility's full resources are used and that patients continue to receive safe and quality care.

The network has been grabbling with a staff shortage in the HDSJ ER since July despite efforts to fill jobs.

Horizon says the HDSJ ER remains open and that Palliative Care services will continue.



