ServiceNB critic calls for more time to pay property tax bills



The province's Service New Brunswick critic is calling on the Higgs government to allow extra time for owners to pay their property tax bills.

Cathy Rogers wants the province to defer the payment of property taxes for at least three months and to give extra time to request an assessment of a property's value.

While property tax revenues are important to the province, Rogers says many businesses and individuals are fighting to keep afloat, or food on the table, and that everyone will be better served if they can survive and thrive.

Rogers wants the deferrals to remain in place until the province is on a path to economic stability.