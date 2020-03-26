Seven more cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick

Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Medical Officer of Health for New Brunswick, has reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

At a press conference on Thursday in Fredericton, Russell said 3 of the new cases are in Zone 1, and range in age from 20-70 years old.

There is one case in Zone 2, aged 30-40 years old, and there are 3 cases in Zone 3, ranging in age from 50-70 years old.

Russell said all seven are travel related and bring the province's total number of cases to 33.

She added that while all of the province's cases so far have been connected to travel, or to close contact with an infected person, public health officials are expecting to see some sort of community spread before the pandemic is over.

Dr. Russell also connected a case of COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island to New Brunswick, saying the person traveled on Air Transat flight TS2553 from Punta Cana to Moncton before traveling on to the island.

That person developed COVID-19 symptoms after travelling, and Public Health is asking any New Brunswickers who may have been on that flight to call 811 and follow self-isolation protocol.