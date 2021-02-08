Seven new cases of COVID-19 reported in NB on Sunday

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Sunday.

Five new cases were reported in the Edmundston region while one new case each in the Moncton and Fredericton health zones.

203 cases in the province are considered active.

The Moncton Region is at the Red Level of recovery while the Edmundston area remains in lockdown.

All other zones in the province remain in the Orange level.

Meanwhile, Quebec reported 32 new fatalities yesterday, pushing the province's COVID death toll past the 10-thousand mark.