Seven new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick Tuesday

Public Health is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Tuesday.

Officials say three of the cases are in Zone 1 (Moncton Region) and include two travel-related cases and a close contact of a previous infection.

The remaining four cases are in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) and are all close contacts of a previously reported case.

The New Brunswick COVID-19 Dashboard breaks down the 56 active COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 11

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 1

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 4

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 27

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 1

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 12

There is one person receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital.

As of Monday, 64,352 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with 52,130 New Brunswicker's vaccinated with at least one dose.

Overall, 246,475 COVID-19 tests have been completed in New Brunswick, 1,505 infections have been identified, 30 deaths have been reported and 1,418 people considered to have recovered.

All health zones remain in the Yellow Level under the province's mandatory order.