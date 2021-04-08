Seven new COVID-19 cases reported in N.B. Thursday; province updates vaccination plan

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Thursday.

Public Health says one new case is in Zone 3 (Fredericton Region) and is a close contact of a previously confirmed case, while six other new cases are in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region).

Of these cases, three are close contacts of previously confirmed cases and three are under investigation.

The New Brunswick COVID-19 Dashboard says there are 146 active cases in the province, which break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 14

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 10

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 5

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 115

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 1

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 1

There are 20 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital, including 13 people in ICU.

Government says vaccination clinics will no longer be organized for large employers and home care workers as previously planned, but people in these groups will instead be vaccinated when their cohort is eligible.

Rotational workers, truck drivers and regular cross-border commuters may now schedule an appointment through a regional health authority clinic to receive their first dose of vaccine.

Public Health says appointments are now available for people 55 and older at clinics organized by Horizon Health Network in Woodstock, Grand Falls, Campbellton, Bathurst, Tracadie, Miramichi, Moncton, Fredericton, Oromocto, Saint John and St. Stephen to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The province has released guidelines for post-secondary students and anyone helping them move their belongings in and out of New Brunswick at the end of the academic year.

These rules, which are available online, take effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday night.

As of Monday, students at high-schools in the Yellow and Orange levels will return to in-person learning on a full-time basis, while high-school students in regions in the Red Level will continue with blended learning.

Some students will return to full-time, in-person learning on April 19th, and that list of schools is available online.

Overall, 1,686 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in New Brunswick, with 31 deaths reported and 1,508 people who are considered to have recovered.