Seven new COVID-19 cases reported in New Brunswick, vaccination program expands

Public Health is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 and an expansion of the province's vaccination program on Thursday.

There is one new case in each of Zone 1 (Moncton Region) and Zone 3 (Fredericton Region) and the remaining five are in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region).

At a press conference in Fredericton on Thursday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell, says all the new cases are either travel related, or are close contacts of previously reported infections.

The New Brunswick COVID-19 Dashboard breaks down the 42 active COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 10

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 2

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 4

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 16

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 0

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 16

There is one person receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital.

54,828 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with 42,631 New Brunswicker's vaccinated with at least one dose.

Officials said Thursday people 80 and over, people with complex medical conditions, and other regulated health professionals who have close contact with patients are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

A release states those 80 and older, or a caregiver/family member acting on their behalf, can now make an appointment with a pharmacy.

People with complex medical conditions are asked to review the online list of medical conditions before making an appointment and to print a declaration form, and those who meet the requirements can book an appointment online for a vaccination clinic organized by one of the regional health authorities.

Government says regulated health professionals will be notified by their professional associations when they are eligible to book an appointment.

As of Friday, the first dose of the vaccine will be available to all residents of First Nations communities aged 16 and over.

Public Health says effective Saturday March 27th, rotational workers who have received their first dose of vaccine more than 14-days prior will not have to self-isolate, but will be required to undergo five and 10 day COVID-19 testing when they enter New Brunswick.

If a rotational worker is not vaccinated, they and members of their household will be required to undergo a self-isolation period and get a COVID-19 test on the tenth day.

Overall, 243,016 COVID-19 tests have been completed in New Brunswick, 1,484 infections have been identified, with 30 deaths reported and 1,405 people considered to have recovered.