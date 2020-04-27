Seven people displaced by blaze in Waterville

Seven people are temporarily homeless after fire destroyed their home in a rural community north of Woodstock.

The Canadian Red Cross says a woman, her adult son, and his five children aged 11 to 18 were displaced when the blaze broke out at their home on Rosedale Road in Waterville on Sunday afternoon.

There were no reported injuries.

The children are staying with a family member while the Red Cross says it's assisting the man and his mother with lodging, food, clothing and transportation support.