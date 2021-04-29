Seven people displaced by fire in Saint John
Seven people are temporarily homeless following a fire at a duplex in Saint John.
The Canadian Red Cross says the blaze on Coronation Court broke out Wednesday afternoon.
Nobody was injured, however heavy damage was caused to one side of the duplex while the other unit suffered smoke damage.
Red Cross volunteers have arranged for emergency food, lodging, and clothing for three adults from one unit and three adults and a one-year-old child from the other.