Seven people temporarily homeless following Edmundston fire

Seven people have been displaced by a fire in Edmundston over the weekend.

The fire at the older two-storey house on Rice Street was reported at around 10pm on Sunday.

The blaze, which was in the building's electrical system, forced the evacuation of all four apartments, damaging one of the units.

No injuries were reported.

The Canadian Red Cross says volunteers have arranged emergency lodging and meals for three men and two women from who units, while two men from two other apartments are staying with relatives for the time being.

