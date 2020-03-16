Seventh presumptive case of COVID-19 confirmed in N.B.

There is an additional presumptive case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, bringing the number of presumptive or positive cases in the province to seven.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health provided the update on Monday.

She says the latest case is a female between 20 and 30-years-old in Zone 2, in the southern part of the province).

The patient was screened, her recent travel history to Greece was confirmed, and the patient was treated, tested, and is in self-isolation.

Diagnostic testing confirmed the case as presumptive.

Additional testing to confirm the case as a positive COVID-19 case will take place at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

In addition, the provincial government says employees should work from home wherever feasible.

Only those public-sector workers who work in critical functions or areas that support critical functions will remain on the job, working on site or from home, while those workers sent home will remain on the payroll.

Premier Blaine Higgs says employees sent home are required to remain on standby to be available to be deployed to help in critical service areas, either because critical staff are sick or because additional staff is needed.

The province is also moving to close a number of businesses and public spaces, effective Tuesday.

Until further notice, libraries, museums, theatres, performance spaces, swimming pools, spas, saunas and water parks, recreational sites such as ski resorts, amusement parks, trampoline centres, cinemas and arcades, training centres and dance, spinning, zumba and yoga centres, arenas, indoor soccer centres, zoos, aquariums, bars et discotheques, restaurants that offer buffets, and sugar bush operations open to the public are closed.