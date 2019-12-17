Several brands of air exchangers recalled over faulty safety device

If you have an air exchanger in your home that was purchased between 2002 and 2009, you will want to check to see if it is affected by a recall.

Various brand names are affected.

The reason for the recall is a safety device on the equipment designed to shut the unit off if it overheats, may not work, and can create a fire hazard.

Around 207, 000 of the affected products were sold in Canada.

As of December 9th, 32 reports related to these air exchangers had been received.

If you have purchased an air exchanger between 2002 and 2009, you are advised to turn off the air exchanger immediately and contact the manufacturer as soon as possible.