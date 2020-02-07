Several individuals arrested in connection with break, enter, thefts from Miramichi car dealership
Police say they've arrested several individuals connected with an alleged break, enter, and theft at a car dealership in Miramichi.
The Miramichi Police Force says a significant amount of tools were taken from the Towne Ford dealership on King George Highway during the early morning hours of January 31st.
The force says numerous arrests have been made and a substantial amount of property has been recovered.
Police continue to investigate.