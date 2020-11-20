'Shameful history': Alumni urge Mount Allison to protect sexual violence survivors

A Mount Allison University alumnus says it's long overdue that the school acknowledge sexual violence on campus.



Last week, the New Brunswick university announced an agreement with Moncton-based organization Crossroads for Women to provide support for survivors of sexual and partner violence.



The move followed a viral online post from student Michelle Roy, who described her struggles trying to report incidents involving sexual violence to the university.



Alumna Olivia Landry said today the school needs to invest more resources into its sexual violence strategy.



Landry, along with fellow alumna Molly Hamilton, sent the university's administration a letter dated Nov. 13 expressing concerns about what they called the school's ``shameful history'' in addressing sexual violence.



A Mount Allison spokeswoman said today in an email the university is working on a plan to address sexual violence, which she said will be made public in the coming days.

