Shawinigan Cataractes defeat Acadie-Bathurst Titan

The Shawinigan Cataractes downed the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 5 - 3 in QMJHL action on Sunday.

Anderson Macdonald opened up scoring for the Titan in the first period on a power play, assisted by Riley Kidney and Cole Huckins.

Less than a minute later, Huckins followed up with a goal assisted by Cole Larkin and Logan Chisholm.

But the Cataractes followed up with five goals of their own to secure the win, despite a last minute goal by Huckins the final moments of the third period.

Felix-Anthony Ethier was between the pipes for the Titan and managed to block 24 shots.

Huckins was named Third Star of the Game.

The Titan's back in action Wednesday when it pays a visit to the Baie Comeau Drakkar.