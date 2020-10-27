Shediac man charged in connection with assault

A Shediac man has been arrested after a woman walking her dog was assaulted on a walking trail in the community.

The RCMP says an unknown man, armed with a plastic bag rolled up like a rope, approached the woman from behind last Wedensday.

She was able to get away unharmed.

49-year-old Emile Doiron was arrested in connection with the incident and charged with one count of assault with a weapon.

Doiron's bail hearing is set for Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.