Shediac man charged with drug trafficking, firearm offences

Police say a 22-year-old Shediac man has been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into the production and trafficking of illegal drugs.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home on Beausejour Road in Shediac on September 16.

RCMP say members seized what is believed to be cocaine, marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms, along with two restricted firearms, ammunition, and paraphernalia used in the production of illegal drugs.

Police say 22-year-old Justin Gallant was arrested at the scene and made a court appearance the next day and was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine.

A release states Gallant was also charged with two counts of possession of a restricted firearm without a licence, and two counts of possession of a restricted firearm with readily accessible ammunition, without a licence, on September 21.

Gallant appeared in court for a bail hearing on September 25 and was released on conditions.

He is due to return to Moncton Provincial Court in October.