Shediac man charged with drug trafficking following seizure in Petitcodiac

The New Brunswick RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime Unit says one person has been charged after drugs were seized following a vehicle stop in Petitcodiac.

On August 4, police arrested a 39-year-old Shediac man and seized around 3.5 kg of what is believed to be cocaine from a vehicle.

RCMP say Jason Cormier appeared in court on Wednesday by way of tele-remand and was charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say he was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on August 12.

The arrest is in relation to an ongoing Federal Serious and Organized Crime investigation into drug trafficking in New Brunswick.