Shediac man sentenced to three years in prison for thefts, arson and drug offences

A 45-year-old Shediac man is sentenced to three years in prison in connection with a rash of lefts in the community.

Police say Jason Goguen was charged with 11 offences, including arson, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and theft over $5,000 in connection to nine incidents between June 23rd and August 25th, 2020.

Goguen pleaded guilty to the charges on November 27th.

RCMP say he was sentenced to three years in prison on January 8th, 2021.