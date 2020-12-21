Shippagan man sentenced to two years in prison in connection with rash of vehicle thefts

A Shippagan man will spend the next two years in prison in connection with a rash of vehicle thefts in northern New Brunswick.

An investigation was triggered earlier this year following thefts of vehicles in the communities of Haut-Lameque, Kedgwick, and Whites Brook.

43-year-old Eric Guignard pleaded guilty to 26 offences and was sentenced on December 3rd.

Mounties say information from the public played an important role during the investigation.