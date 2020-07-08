Shuttered Service Canada centres to slowly reopen with new COVID-19 measures

The federal government says it plans to slowly reopen Service Canada centres it shuttered in late March over public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Up to 90 centres across the country will gradually reopen in July, starting with 14 on Wednesday. Further openings are to be guided by public health advice as well as how many Canadians each centre serves.



The government has spent the past few weeks upgrading the centres to put up clear barriers at counters, signs to encourage physical distancing and reduce seating in waiting areas.



Personal protective equipment will also be provided to staff at centres that reopen.



Face masks will be offered to people visiting centres in provinces or municipalities that have mandated their use in indoor public spaces.



Anyone going to a centre that doesn't fall under any such provincial or municipal requirement will be encouraged to wear a masks and use hand-sanitizer.