Significant blast of winter weather coming to New Brunswick

Environment Canada says significant snow, ice pellets and freezing rain is expected for parts of the province beginning on Thursday.

In a Special Weather Statement issued Wednesday morning, forecasters are calling for between 15 and 30 cm for parts of south, central and northern New Brunswick, with 5 to 10 cm expected along the Fundy Coast.

The weather agency says the snow will begin in the southwest on Thursday morning and will spread north, before weakening overnight and then regaining intensity on Friday morning.

There is the possibility that areas in southern New Brunswick will see a changeover to ice pellets and freezing rain during the day on Friday, but Environment Canada says there is still some uncertainty in how far north the changeover to mixed precipitation will occur, which in turn will affect the amount and location of the heaviest snowfall.

Forecasters say strong easterly winds Friday night and Saturday morning may also cause reduced visibility with snow and blowing snow.

The weather agency says the snow will eventually taper off Saturday morning.