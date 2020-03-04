Significant drop at the pumps expected in N.B.

A significant price decrease is expected in both gas and diesel when the Energy and Utilities Board resets prices overnight.

Industry analysts are predicting the price a litre of self-serve gasoline could drop as much as 6 cents to $1.14.5/L from its current mark of $1.20.5/L.

Experts are predicting the same drop of 6 cents for diesel, to a new maximum price of $1.18.6/L from its current setting of $1.24.6/L.

If the predictions hold true, it would see diesel set to its lowest maximum price for the calendar year.

Most retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum retail price.