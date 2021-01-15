'Significant precipitation' expected Saturday night: Environment Canada

Environment Canada is calling for 'significant precipitation' across New Brunswick overnight Saturday.

In a Special Weather Statement, forecasters are calling for snow to spread across northern areas and rain to travel across southern areas of the province.

Areas in the north could see 20-30 cm of snow, areas of the south can expect up to 25 mm or more of rain, while areas in central New Brunswick will receive a mixed bag of snow, freezing rain and ice pellets.

The weather agency says conditions will begin to improve Sunday.