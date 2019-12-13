Significant rain, freezing rain, snow and wind expected Saturday

Environment Canada says areas of the province could see rain, freezing rain or snow tomorrow.

In a Special Weather Statement issued shortly before 5:00 a.m. Friday, forecasters say snow should begin over northern regions early Saturday, and then transition through freezing rain and then to rain by the evening.

The weather agency says 5 to 15 cm of snow could fall in these areas.

Meanwhile, some freezing rain is likely in the morning over central areas as temperatures slowly climb above the freezing mark, while in southern areas rain will prevail for most of the day as strong southerly winds quickly push temperatures well above freezing.

Environment Canada says these areas could see between 20 and 40 mm of rain, with higher amounts possible along the Fundy Coast.

Strong winds are also expected for New Brunswick, with the weather agency calling for wind gusts of between 50 and 80 km/h at times.