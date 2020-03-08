Significant snow & freezing rain likely for Tuesday

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement that calls for between 10 and 25 cm of snow and possible freezing rain for most of the province on Tuesday.

Forecasters say a low pressure system is expected to come from southern Quebec on Tuesday.

The weather agency says the snow should start falling over central and northern New Brunswick overnight Monday into Tuesday and continue into Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada adds a prolonged period of freezing rain is possible for parts of southern and central New Brunswick, with rain expected over the Fundy region to the south.

Any weather related cancellations that come into our newsroom will be posted in the Storm Watch section of our website.