Singh reiterates support for Fredericton abortion clinic fighting to stay open

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh visited a Fredericton abortion clinic Saturday that is struggling to remain open because New Brunswick does not cover abortions performed outside hospitals.

Singh voiced his support for the Clinic 554 and met with medical director Adrian Edgar.

In October, Edgar announced that the only clinic in New Brunswick offering out-of-hospital abortions would be put up for sale as a "direct result'' of the province's failure to fund the procedure.

Singh posted on Twitter about the visit, saying safe and accessible abortion rights should be protected and thanking Edgar for his work to save the clinic.

Earlier this week, Singh called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to intervene and save the clinic, saying the New Brunswick government's actions contravenes the Canada Health Act.

The provincial Health Department has defended its policy, saying it does not fund private health care services and abortions are still available in hospitals.