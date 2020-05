The RCMP say a 33-year-old man from Central Greenwich is dead after a crash in Public Landing.

A release says officers responded around 11:20 p.m. May 21 to a report of a crash on Route 102.

Police believed the crash happened when the pickup truck left the road and rolled over

RCMP say the driver, who was the only person in the truck, died of his injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.