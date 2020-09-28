Single vehicle crash claims life of 24-year-old New Brunswick man

A single-vehicle crash in eastern New Brunswick has claimed the life of a 24-year-old man.

RCMP say the man from Shediac was the lone occupant of the vehicle that went off the road in Grand Barachois on Saturday evening.

Staff Sgt. Andre Pepin says the crash occurred shortly after 9 p.m. on Highway 15, near exit 46.

He says the vehicle left the westbound lane and came to rest in waist-deep water in the Aboujagane River.

Pepin says road conditions were good at the time, and an investigation into the cause of the accident continues.